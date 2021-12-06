Presidential Spokesperson Herminio "Harry" Roque Jr. shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on October 11, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Senatorial candidate Harry Roque said Monday he did his due diligence by examining the cases of his presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and found no evidence linking him to the dictatorship of his father.

Roque in 2016 filed an indemnification bill for human rights victims under the martial rule of the presidential bet's father, dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"Di po naging diktador si Bongbong Marcos. I have personally examined the cases decided by the Philippine Supreme Court confirming that there’s ill-gotten wealth. There’s no mention of Bongbong Marcos. I've gone though the alien court cases decided by the US Courts awarding millions of damages against the Marcos. Again, Bongbong Marcos was not mentioned," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I even went to a credit rating company, there was only a conviction for non-filing of tax returns so clearly you cannot attribute the sins of the father to the son."

When asked if Marcos Jr. should apologize on behalf of his father, Roque said, "it would be better but it’s not something I would insist upon."

The former party-list lawmaker said he would push for an indemnification bill for all human rights victims should he win a Senate seat.

"It is the state that is ultimately liable when there are human rights violations," he said.

Roque, who also served as spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte for 2 and a half years, said he would never speak for anyone again.

"Let's just say I will never be spokesperson for anyone else...I look so much younger now," he jested.

"There was really no occasion where you can claim ignorance."

Roque added that he was the only presidential spokesperson who did not require questions to be submitted ahead of time.

"To me I enjoyed it because it was very similar to lawyering but it was very tedious and tiring," he said.