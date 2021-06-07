Sara Duterte will make 'very good president,' says Gibo Teodoro

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

MANILA (UPDATE) - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will make a good president, former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said on Monday.

Teodoro met with President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter on Thursday, and also got inoculated against COVID-19 in her office.

The meeting was arranged by former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr whom Teodoro said he consulted with after many people suggested his return to public service.

"My impression of Mayor Sara talking about issues was that she will make a very good president of this country. She would have the ability to unite a lot of people, she has an independent mind, she has managerial skills running a very complex city like Davao," he told ANC's Headstart.

"She agrees the priorities even extending beyond next year is getting everybody vaccinated, getting the economy going. She will be a good presidential candidate...I would gladly back her up as vice president if she so decides."

On the issue of political dynasties, Teodoro said: "There were 2 president Aquinos, there were 2 president Macapagals. I think you cannot consider Mayor Sara to be within the spirit of what a political dynasty is because she’s quite independent-minded."

The former defense chief said he could not yet say for now if he would run for other positions in next year's elections.

"That’s something for events to determine...Those are options that I cannot answer right now. Right now, all I’m willing to do is back her (Duterte-Carpio) up as vice president," he said.

Teodoro said he was no longer with the Lakas-CMD party and that he would like to remain independent.

When asked if he resented the party after his loss to former President Benigno Aquino III in the 2010 elections, Teodoro said:

"Of course, naturally, losing is not an easy thing to go through. It humbles you, it matures you, it makes you more realistic in life. And it opened up a lot of opportunities to be in the private sector learning a lot."

"Dapat ang sama ng loob sa COVID (Our resentment should be against COVID). We can’t afford it right now. Disappointment of course. You put your heart, you get disappointed, you move on. The private sector welcomed me and I learned a lot."

When asked if he would consult former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Lakas-CMD party chairperson, Teodoro said he would only seek advise from people who were "positive contributors to unity in the country."

Teodoro said he and Duterte-Carpio discussed many issues including vaccine hesitancy, "balancing security in certain areas," and reopening of the economy.

He said his COVID-19 vaccination in Davao City was "not intentional at all."

"There was an opportunity to show that I trust the local health authorities and it was my way of showing all local government units, all health workers that I will trust them," he said.

"I could have signed up with private companies for their vaccines."

The West Philippine Sea, meantime, is a national security issue and "should not be a partisan political issue," the former defense chief said.

"If there are conflicting views on the West Philippine Sea, it should be discussed in a high-level forum away form partisan politics because it weakens the position and image of the country abroad," he said.