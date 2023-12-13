Pimentel urges colleagues to back Senate probe on Quiboloy, group

MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called on his colleagues to keep an "open mind" on the proposed investigation into religious leader Apollo Quiboloy and his Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Pimentel made the call amid Quiboloy camp's allegation that Sen. Risa Hontiveros is spearheading the investigation for political reasons.

“Yung pulitika, makikita lang yun sa tenor ng investigation. Kung makita naman natin na it’s always in aid of legislation, hindi na po pulitika yun. That is our proper function,” Pimentel said in an interview Wednesday.

Pimentel said Hontiveros assured him that her allegations against Quiboloy are supported by testimonies and other pieces of evidence.

Asked how their colleagues should look at the investigation on Quiboloy, Pimentel said: “Open mind, follow the evidence.”

“Bear in mind na ang purpose ng hearing is not to declare somebody guilty, but in aid of legislation. May kahinaan ba yung existing na batas?Kung bakit in spite of the current law parang nababalewala. Meron pa ring nangyayaring ganito,” Pimentel said.

Hontiveros has yet to set dates for the hearings into alleged abuse of women and children, and human trafficking in KOJC.