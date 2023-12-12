MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against religious leader Apollo Quiboloy after allegations of abuse at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ resurfaced.

Different from a Hold Departure Order, which is issued by a court, lookout orders can be issued by the Department of Justice and Bureau of Immigration.

ILBOs direct immigration officers to alert the justice secretary and prosecutor general if the subject attempts to leave the country.

Hontiveros, chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said she will write the DOJ to ask for an ILBO against Quiboloy, whom she said must be kept from leaving the country.

COMMITTEE PREPARES FOR HEARINGS

Hontiveros could not give an exact number on how many witnesses will testify at the planned hearings.

“Mismong mga dating miyembro na ni Quiboloy ang nagre-reklamo dahil sa pagtratong natanggap nila sa kamay nya na hindi nila inaasahan," she said.

Aside from their stories, these witnesses are also armed with various proof or evidence to back up their claims, she said.

Still, she assured those who will testify against Quiboloy that she will do all she can to ensure their safety.

The senator also clarified to KOJC members that she is not after their religious organization, but only in uncovering Quiboloy’s mask as a religious leader.

Quoting her witnesses, Hontiveros explained that those in Quiboloy’s reported “innermost circle” usually perform chores that have direct contact with the pastor.

She also said that one witness — a minor —was also compelled to render “sexual services” to Quiboloy.

Quiboloy's lawyer Ferdinand Topacio has dismissed the allegations as recycled.

"These are already the subject of a criminal proceeding in California in the United States," he said in an ANC Dateline Philippines interview.

COMPEL QUIBOLOY’S ATTENDANCE

While stressing that they cannot force Quiboloy to attend the Senate hearing, Hontiveros assured the public they also have the power to compel him to face the committee.

"[M]ay power din naman po ang komite na mag-subpoena at kumbaga i-compel yung presensya o yung partisipasyon ng resource person na iyon," she pointed out.

Aside from his pending case in the US and inclusion in the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list, Quiboloy has complaints of rape, child abuse and trafficking awaiting action from the DOJ since 2019, she said.

Hontiveros said she will not be surprised if the DOJ-led Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking will also conduct a motu propio investigation on Quiboloy just like what it did with Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., a group in Surigao del Sur accused of trafficking and of facilitating child marriages.