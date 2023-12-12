Pastor Apollo Quiboloy speaks during the miting de avance on May 7, 2016 in Luneta. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros started her privilege speech Monday night with an earnest appeal to colleagues: That the Senate act swiftly on the concerns of alleged victims of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

According to Hontiveros, people claiming to be Quiboloy's victims sought the assistance of her office after their investigation on Jay Rence Quilario — more known as "Senior Agila" — of Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc.

Quilario and 12 others are in detention and are facing cases of qualified trafficking in persons and complaints over reports of child marriages at the SBSI community in Surigao del Norte.

"At gaya ng mga kwento ng mga biktima ni Senior Agila gaya nila 'Chloe' at 'Renz', kagila-gilalas ang kanilang mga kuwento. Front and center of these narratives are the systemic sexual abuse of women and children in the hands of this man that they call Pastor," Hontiveros said.

ABS-CBN News is trying to get Quiboloy's side on the allegations. He and his legal counsel dismissed similar allegations in 2022 as a "pack of lies" and accused House lawmakers calling for hearings last year of "grandstanding."

"The abuse of women and children are taking place as we speak, under the auspices of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. Habang ating ice-celebrate ang kaarawan ni Jesus Christ, mayroong mga batang sinasaktan sa ngalan ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ," the senator said.

HONTIVEROS ALLEGES ABUSE

One story shared by Hontiveros was that of "Alias Jackson", who was only 15 years old when he and his family were recruited into the KOJC.

She said that Jackson was among those who had been made to beg for alms and solicit money for foundations.

"Hindi natin alam, may malagim pala na sinasapit yung mga batang di masyadong nakaka-delihensya ng malaki sa paglilimos," Hontiveros said.

Citing what former members told her, Hontiveros said that those who failed to deliver donations were lashed between 20 to 100 times and others were "paddled" in punishment.

She added teen members also faced physical punish for going on dates: "Mayroon din pong isa, menor de edad din, pagkatapos lang na makipag date kasama ng isang babae na natural na ginagawa ng mga teenager, sinabihang iuntog paulit ulit ang ulo sa pader hanggang dumugo. Pagkatapos ay kinulong sa bartolina."

Hontiveros said that that particular former member has managed to leave the group but is still dealing with the trauma of having been abused.

"My office is in possession of an affidavit detailing the sexual abuse inflicted by Quiboloy himself on a minor," the senator also said.

Quiboloy is facing allegations of "conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy [and] bulk cash smuggling" in the US, according to the FBI.

His lawyers have described the charges as trumped-up and based on testimony from "polluted sources."

MATTER REFERRED TO PANEL ON WOMEN AND CHILDREN

Apart from the alleged abuse, Hontiveros said that KOJC preachers also detailed to her how the controversial leader has managed to amass wealth.

"These patterns and practices are persisting as we speak, and sustaining his other criminal activities. Hindi lang po sa Pilipinas ang mga krimen na ito, kundi sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo. The international breadth of Apollo Quiboloy’s criminal activities is truly astounding," she said.

No one interpellated Hontiveros after delivering her speech.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, immediately referred the privilege speech to the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. The committee, which Hontiveros chairs.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri immediately approved Villanueva's motion, which paves the way for hearings into the group.

Sonshine Media Network International, a broadcaster linked to Quiboloy, is the subject of hearings at the House of Representatives over potential violations of its legislative franchise.

VIDEO FROM 2022