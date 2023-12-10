A mass is held aboard the MV Kapitan Felix Oca. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Volunteers of the "Atin Ito" coalition were heartbroken after their mission was cut short due to aggressive moves from four Chinese vessels.

The historic civilian-led mission did not reach the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal and the Patag and Lawak Islands before returning to El Nido, Palawan.



Organizers said they wanted to err on the side of caution, so they decided to come back.

"Na-monitor natin may 2 Chinese Navy, 'yung isa dinaanan tayo, may Chinese Coast Guard na sinubukan na parang babanggain tayo sa direksyon niya e' kaya talagang umiwas tayo bago tayo nahirapan bago dumating 'yung point na 'di na tayo makakaiwas," said Rafaela David, head of the mission of Atin Ito.

Some volunteers felt frustrated and disappointed with how the mission turned out, but they said they understand the decision.



"Kinikilala ko ang pasya ng kapitan, pero hindi mo rin ma-aalis magkaroon ka ng frustration. Sabi ko nga, kahit kaunting tubig lang, madampian tayo, mayroon tayong ebidensya na tayo ay binomba," said Ka Uper Alerosa, one of the conveners of Atin Ito.



"Ang kailangan natin gawin ay ipakita na tayo ay hindi natatakot na sumalungat kahit alam natin na may tensiyon kasi mas nakakatakot ang magutom, mas nakakatakot 'yung pangmatagalan kang aapihin," he said.



However, he said he recognized that it was the safe measure to do.



James Stephen Balbuena of Akbayan Youth said he feels angry that Filipinos can't even visit parts of their own country.



"Lungkot, frustration, panghihinayang, para sa akin pinakamatimbang sa lahat 'yung galit, nakakagalit na alam ng China, alam ng buong mundo this is civilian-led, wala tayong armas, normal lang tayong citizens," Balbuena said.

"Nakakagalit na hinahayaan at nangyayari ito sa mismong tubig natin, sa malinaw na tubig natin, sa malinaw na teritoryo natin," he added.



In a briefing with the media, MV Kapitan Felix Oca’s ship captain, Captain Jorge Dela Cruz apologized to the volunteers who felt frustrated.



Dela Cruz said two Chinese Navy ships made dangerous maneuvers, cutting through the path of the convoy.



Asked if the captain will change his mind and reconsider pushing through with the mission, he said he has decided not to go back anymore.



The organizers however said that they did not regret doing the mission, and they even target to do this annually.

"I think it's a courageous journey that we took, we wanted to see and assert our claim to the West Philippine Sea, dahil naniniwala tayo, klaro sa mundo na ang WPS (West Philippine Sea) ay atin," David said.



"Ang misyon na ito ay hindi nagtatapos dito. Patuloy ang ating paninindigan," she added.



