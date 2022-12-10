Roy Mabasa, brother of slain broadcaster Percy Mabasa or Percy Lapid, arrives at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City for a case conference on October 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Roy Mabasa, the brother of slain journalist Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, said he has been receiving messages and calls that were supposedly seeking to put him in a compromising situation.

In an episode of the radio program he took over from his brother, Mabasa said several Facebook accounts supposedly from different women reached out to him at the height of the controversy.

He believed these accounts were from trolls who are trying to put him in a bad light.

“Tayo po ay nakakatanggap ng iba’t ibang messages sa ating Facebook messenger app at ito po ay mga messages na mga kunyari’y nagpapanggap na mga gusto kang maging kaibigan, makipagkilala, at ito po ay nagpapanggap na mga magagandang dilag,” Mabasa said.

“Maya-maya ay nakikipaglandian na, mga kaibigan.”

One of the accounts, he related, surprisingly made a video call showing her private part during his lunch meeting.

Mabasa said he has reported and blocked the accounts, and deleted the messages.

“Magtulong-tulong tayong labanan itong mga fake news, itong mga fake Facebook account sapagkat naglipana po talaga lalo ngayon na noong napatay si Ka Percy, lahat ng mga istorya sa telebisyon, sa newspaper na napo-post po sa online ay pinapasok po ng libo-libong trolls,” Mabasa said.

Mabasa took over his brother's radio program this week. Percy Lapid, 63, was shot dead near his home in Las Piñas on Oct. 3.

Police allege suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag was behind the murder along with his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Lapid following the "continued exposé by the latter of the issues against the former on his show", the National Bureau of Investigation earlier said.

