Radio commentator Percy Lapid and his brother, journalist Roy Mabasa. Percy Lapid Fire Facebook account/Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Roy Mabasa, the brother of slain journalist Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, took over his radio program on Wednesday.

"Sisikapin natin ang kaniyang nasimulan at walang takot na pagsisiwalat ng katotohanan," Mabasa said during the "Lapid Fire" episode that aired at DWBL 1242 and on Facebook.

(We will strive to continue what he started and will fearlessly bare the truth.)

Percy Lapid, 63, was shot dead near his home in Las Piñas on Oct. 3.

Police allege suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag was behind the murder along with his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Lapid following the "continued exposé by the latter of the issues against the former on his show", the National Bureau of Investigation earlier said.

Bantag said he had nothing to do with the killing, while Zulueta's whereabouts remained unknown.

During Wednesday's Lapid Fire episode, Mabasa hit back at Bantag for asking Department of Justice prosecutors to inhibit from handling the preliminary investigation on the journalist's slay. Citing the Constitution, Bantag argued it’s the Ombudsman who supposedly has jurisdiction over the probe.

"Ito ay taktika lamang para maiwasan ang pag-i-issue ng warrant of arrest laban sa kaniya," Mabasa said.

(This is just a tactic to prevent the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him.)

Lapid's daughters and son also appeared as guests on the radio show and shared how they were coping after their father's death.

"Medyo nag-back to zero po kami talaga na-reset kami kasi nabago mga pangarap namin, mga plano namin. Lahat kami huminto sa pagtatrabaho at pag-aaral," said Mark Mabasa, the eldest among the siblings.

(We went back to zero because we all had to reset. All our dreams and plans changed. We all stopped working and studying.)

— With a report from Agence France-Presse