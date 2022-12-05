Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag on Monday attended for the first time the Department of Justice's investigation on whether there is enough evidence to charge him over the killing of radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa and alleged murder middleman Jun Vilamor.

Police alleged that Bantag and his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta were behind the murder of Mabasa, who went by the name Percy Lapid in his radio program where he criticized several government officials and policies.

Bantag said he has subscribed to his counter-affidavit before a Baguio City prosecutor, but chose to attend Monday's proceedings in person to file additional documents.

He said he was not hiding.

Asked about what his counter-affidavit stated, Bantag said, “Di ko matandaan sa dami.”

(I can't recall because it's a lot.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag arrives at the DOJ to attend the probe on the Percy Lapid-Jun Villamor slay. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Bantag had skipped the preliminary probe last Nov. 23, which was delayed by an error in his middle name in the subpoena. His lawyer represented him during the earlier proceedings.

Bantag and Zulueta were also accused of ordering the murder of Villamor, an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison who allegedly served as intermediary in Mabasa's murder.

The suspended Bureau of Corrections chief earlier denied involvement in Mabasa's killing, while the whereabouts of Zulueta remained unknown.

More details to follow.