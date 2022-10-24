Radio commentator Percy Lapid. Percy Lapid Fire Facebook account

MANILA — The family of slain broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more known as Percy Lapid, skipped the preliminary investigation into his killing on Monday after receiving death threats, his brother said.

A spokesperson represented the family during the preliminary probe at the Department of Justice, where confessed gunman Joel Escorial showed up.

"The reason why di ako nakapunta sa preliminary investigation ng DOJ (Department of Justice) kanina [is] because I have been receiving various death threats from Messenger, text messages," the slain journalist's brother Roy Mabasa said.

"Meron pa nga chat at video calls. Even mga pamangkin, anak ni Percy nakakatanggap ng malisyosong text," he added.

(I was not able to go to the preliminary investigation of the DOJ today because I have been receiving various death threats on Messenger, text messages. There are also video calls. Even the nephews, nieces, and children of Percy have received malicious text messages.)

The messages have caused trauma on the children of the broadcaster, his brother said.

"Parang di na magiging normal ang buhay namin lahat hanggat di nakikita ang mastermind o salarin," he said.

(It seems that our lives will not return to normal until the mastermind is found.)

The family also received calls offering them supposed evidence in the shooting of Mabasa in exchange for money, his brother said.

"Nag-o-offer ng ebidensya sa kulungan tapos exchange of sum of money, 'pag di mo binigay sasabihin sa iyo, 'Baka mamatay na kayo ngayong araw na ito,'" Roy said.

(They offer evidence in exchange of sum of money. If you refuse, you will be told, 'Perhaps you will die today.')

Mabasa was shot dead in a Las Piñas suburb by motorcycle-riding suspects as he drove to his studio on Oct. 3. Police said it is highly probable the killing was related to his work.

Last week, Escorial surrendered to authorities, saying he feared for his safety.

He told reporters he and 3 others took part in the ambush on orders from an unnamed person at the country's national prison, and later split the P550,000 reward among themselves. He did not cite the motive nor identified the mastermind behind the killing.

On the same day Escorial faced the press, an alleged middleman in the murder plot died inside the New Bilibid Prison where he is detained.

BuCor chief Gerald Bantag has been suspended to give way to an impartial probe into the supposed intermediary's death.

Mabasa was the second journalist to be killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office on June 30.

— With reports from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse