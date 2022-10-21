Disparities seen in birth, death certificates of alleged Lapid slay middleman

A copy of Crisanto Villamor's birth certificate obtained by ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Documents obtained by ABS-CBN News showed some of the discrepancies in the personal information of the deceased inmate suspected to be one of two intermediaries in the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more known as as Percy Lapid.

In the extrajudicial confession of Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman, he referred to the dead inmate as Crisanto Palana Villamor.

However, on the inmate’s death certificate and record in the New Bilibid Prison, the name that appears is Jun Globa Villamor, with May 15, 1980 listed as his date of birth.

In his supposed birth certificate that was shared by a source to ABS-CBN News, the man's name was also different - Cristito Villamor Palaña - and it indicated Feb. 8, 1983 as his date of birth.

The complete name of his father and last name of his mother on his birth and death certificates, which were based on his NBP records, are also different.

The last name of Villamor’s father on the birth certificate is Palaña, but it is Villamor on the death certificate.

A source told ABS-CBN in a text message that the name of Cristito/Jun Villamor’s father in the BuCor’s records is allegedly the name of one of his aunts — the mother of his cousin and fellow NBP inmate Jose Palana Villamor.

Like his cousin, Jose Palana Villamor also registered his mother's name as that of his father's in his record record at the NBP.

Meanwhile, in the deceased Villamor's birth certificate, Villamor appears as the last name of his mother. But on his death certificate, Globa was used.

According to an ABS-CBN News source, it is possible the Villamor cousins purposely changed the details in their biodata to avoid being identified after committing their crimes.

The deceased Villamor’s birthplace, according to his certificate of live birth, is Leyte, the same address listed as his residence on his death certificate.

According to Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft, Escorial had said he met the deceased Villamor in Leyte.

“Sila po ay galing po sa isang lugar sa Leyte. At sila po ay nagsama na po nang matagal,” Kraft said in an ANC interview Friday.

The ABS-CBN source said the parents of the deceased alleged middleman confirmed he is their son Cristito.

The father of Villamor, who refused to be named, has also positively identified to ABS-CBN News the NBP inmate who passed away as his son. He also confirmed Villamor and Escorial were childhood friends.

Mabasa, a commentator on DWIZ 882 KHZ and DWBL 1242 AM who was critical of the Duterte administration and some policies and officials of the current administration, was shot dead last Oct. 3 in Las Pinas City. Police had said it is highly probable the murder was related to his work.

Escorial admitted he and three others were contacted by Villamor and another man for the murder of Mabasa, for a fee of P550,000.

The mastermind and motive of the crime remain unknown as of press time.

Authorities said Villamor died of natural causes at the NBP last Tuesday. An autopsy has been conducted.

