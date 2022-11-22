Radio commentator Percy Lapid. Percy Lapid Fire Facebook account

MANILA — The continued absence of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta is a cause for concern for the family of slain radio commentator Percy Lapid as it might affect the probe on his killing.

Lapid’s brother, Roy Mabasa, expressed this sentiment in a phone interview with reporters Tuesday, a day before the Department of Justice is set to begin the consolidated probe on the killings of Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

Zulueta, along with suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag, are tagged as masterminds in the 2 killings.

“Napakalaking concern niyan hindi lang sa akin ano kundi sa publiko kasi ini-expect ng publiko na lalabas ang katotohanan dito sa mga pahayag na ginawa ng mga gang leaders na idinadawit ang pangalan ni Ginoong Zulueta at Ginoong Bantag,” he said.

(That is a very big concern not just for me, but the public because the people expect that the truth will come out regarding the statements of gang leaders mentioning the names of Mr. Zulueta and Mr. Bantag.)

“Kung mawawala si Ginoong Zulueta ay magkakaroon ng vacuum doon sa ginagawang imbestigasyon sapagkat madalas na nababanggit ang pangalan ni Ginoong Zulueta doon sa mga affidavits ng mga gang leaders na nag-testify at nagbigay ng pahayag sa NBI at sa PNP,” he added.

(If Mr. Bantag goes missing, there will be a vacuum in the investigation because his name is often mentioned in the affidavits of gang leaders who testified and gave statements to the NBI and PNP.)

ZULUETA: STILL MISSING

Mabasa said the last information he received was that National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine National Police personnel went to Zulueta’s 2 known addresses about 3 days ago.

“Subalit hindi raw po siya natagpuan doon at ang natagpuan doon ay ang mga pamilya niya. Yun ang ating huling impormasyon,” he said.

(But they did not find him there and only his family was there. That was our last information.)

“Sinabi lang ay di nila alam kung saan ang location ni Ginoong Zulueta. Wala raw kontak sa kanila. Mga pamilya itong kausap ha, yan lang ang ni-relay sa akin. Gusto ko lang malaman ng publiko na hindi pa siya nakikita,” he added.

(They only said they did not know the location of Mr. Zulueta, they had no contact with him. They were talking to the families, it was only relayed to me. I just want the public to know that he has yet to be found.)

BIG ROLE

Mabasa believes Zulueta has a "big role" to play in the investigation.

Several gang leaders testified to meeting with Zulueta, who allegedly ordered the killing of Lapid in Las Piñas on Oct. 3 and Villamor on Oct. 18 inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Authorities have admitted no direct link was established between the perpetrators of the killings and Bantag, except that the totality of the circumstances supposedly point to Zulueta taking orders from Bantag for the 2 killings.

In a TV interview on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said Zulueta is presumed alive while expressing confidence his absence would not affect the case.

BANTAG

Mabasa, meanwhile, challenged Bantag to attend Wednesday’s probe.

“Inaasahan namin na sana ay dumalo itong si General Bantag ano. Ito’y pagpapakita ng kanyang sinseridad na sumunod kung ano yung tinatadhana ng batas, kagaya namin, kaming pamilya ng biktima, humaharap kami. At dapat harapin din nila,” he said.

(We expect that General Bantag will join. This will show his sincerity to follow what the law dictates, like us, the family of the victim, who face the proceedings. They should face it, too.)

Bantag’s lawyer, Rocky Tomas Balisong, personally received on Monday the subpoena for the suspended official at the DOJ office in Manila.

While he said his client was ready to face the probe, he said they would still study the complaint if there’s a need for Bantag himself to show up.

One possibility is for Bantag to subscribe to his affidavit before a Baguio prosecutor as he is currently staying in Baguio.

Another likelihood is his lawyer will ask for more time to prepare his counter-affidavit since he just received a copy of the complaint on Monday.

Mabasa said they will not take it against Bantag if he would ask for more time.

“Yun naman ay karapatan ng bawat isa, kung nais man nilang humingi ng palugit na oras… Ang sa amin ay gusto namin mapabilis ang proseso ng batas. Hindi po dapat maging dahilan na kung anu-ano ang sasabihin para maantala ang pagdinig,” he said.

(That is everyone's right, if they want to ask for an extension. What we want is to speed up the process. The hearing should not be delayed because of whatever reason.)

The brother of the slain broadcaster said he would personally attend Wednesday’s DOJ probe.

“Yes, I am preparing myself to attend kasama yung ating mga abugado. But syempre, uunahin natin yung seguridad ng bawat isa. Kailangan ay safe tayong lahat ano,” he said.

( I am preparing myself to attend with our lawyers. But of course, we will prioritize the safety of everyone. We should all be safe.)

MABASA: PERCY DID NOT DIE IN VAIN

The death of Mabasa, which was allegedly planned inside the New Bilibid Prison has brought to light certain anomalies within the national penitentiary.

Aside from the presence of mobile phones and thousands of contraband items, authorities also uncovered animals inside and a mysterious pit whose alleged purpose has ranged from an escape tunnel to a deep swimming pool to a hunt for the fabled Yamashita treasure.

An allegedly unauthorized joint venture for the transfer of the national penitentiary was also uncovered.

Mabasa does not consider the new discoveries as distractions.

“Sa ating pagkakaunawa ay yung pagkamatay ni Ka Percy ay hindi nabalewala ano. Ibig sabihin, ang pagkamatay ni Ka Percy ay nagbigay ng daan para magkaroon ng malawakang imbestigasyon especially dyan sa Bureau of Corrections at lahat ng anomalya na nangyari sa ilalim ni Ginoong Bantag,” he said.

(From our understanding, the death of Ka Percy was not in vain. His death paved the way for a thorough investigation on the Bureau of Corrections and the anomalies that happened under Mr. Bantag.)

“Alam natin na ang pagkamatay ni Ka Percy ay maraming idudulot na kabutihan sa ating lipunan, ano. Hindi lamang yang mga nakita nating discrepancy sa loob ng BuCor kung hindi siguro sa iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan sapagkat si Ka Percy ay kilala na bumabatikos sa lahat ng uri ng injustices at corruption dito sa ating bansa,” he added.

(We know that Ka Percy's death had many good effects on the society. We did not only see the discrepancy inside the BuCor, but perhaps other government agencies, because Ka Percy was known for criticizing all kinds of injustices and corruption here in our country.)

Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was the anchor of a nightly hard-hitting commentary program on radio and online He was known to be a vocal critic of government officials accused of corruption and illegal activities.

His “Cinderella man” exposé about a DOJ official who allegedly amassed wealth while in office, was, according to Remulla, the motive behind his killing.

Lapid’s family however thinks there could be other personalities behind his killing.

