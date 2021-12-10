Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks to fire victims in San Andres,Manila on December 10, 2021. Around 197 families who were left homelessby a fire last December 7 received P10,000 each from the city government of Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The 195 families who lost their homes in a fire last December 7 in Barangay 775 in San Nicolas, Manila, will receive P10,000 each, announced residential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ahead of the distribution Friday..

The money comes from the Manila City local government unit, Domagoso assured, as he dismissed claims he was overspending for his presidential run.

“Mula sa LGU yun, importante eh, mahirap talaga ang nausunugan. Lahat ng napundar mo mawawala ng isang bula. We have to work together, kami ang gusto namin makabili sila ng gamit at makapagtayo sila ng masisilungan nila.”

("The money comes from the budget of the local government. It's difficult to lose your home in a fire, you lose everything you worked hard for. What we want is for them to be able to buy the essentials to rebuild their homes again.")

On Thursday, Moreno's camp denied a Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) report that showed he has so far spent P300 million in TV advertisement.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer also said he was ready to waive his bank secrecy rights just as presidential aspirant and Senator Ping Lacson and his running mate Senator Tito Sotto said waiving their bank secrecy rights would be their first act if elected into office.

“Oo naman, wala naman tayong tinatago, the law is there and the law protects every citizen, as long as ito ba ay hindi gagamitin sa panggigipit sa kapwa at sa tao? Yun ang dapat natin ingatan, kasi karapatan din ng ilang mamamayannatin ang privacy, pero be that as it may, okay lang.”

[I am willing [to waive his bank secrecy rights], I am not hiding anything. The law is there and the law protects every citizen, as long as this is not used to breach people's right to privacy, I am okay with it.]

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso answers questions from the media after speaking to the residents of Barangay 775 in Manila.

Domagoso’s visit to Barangay 775 nearly coincided with Senator Bong Go’s visit to also give aid to the victims. Domagoso acknowledged Go reaching out to the residents of Manila and extended his gratitude for the help.

“Hindi lang welcome, thank you very much kung tutulungan nila ang mga kababayan ko sa Maynila, kasi kailangang kailangan. Kung sino man ang tutulong like in the case of President Duterte or Sen Bong Go, hindi lang welcome kundi maraming salamat sa pagtulong sa mga kababayan ng lungsod ng Maynila.”

("We not only welcome but thank any help that is given to Manila because we need all the help that we can get. Whomever it may come from, as in the case of President Duterte or Senator Bong Go, we thank them for helping the residents of Manila.")

Meanwhile, Domagoso refused to comment on the recent meeting of nine Metro Manila Mayors with vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday, and said that he would rather spend his time helping those in need.

“Tutulong na lang ako sa tao, deretso na lang ako sa tao. Maraming salamat sa tao, kahit saan tayo magpunta, mainit ang pagtanggap. (I would rather help people who are in need. I thank the people for always welcoming me warmly.)”

The nine Metro Manila city heads were Mayors Edwin Olivarez of Paranaque, Oca Malapitan of Caloocan, Francis Zamora of San Juan, Toby Tiangco of Navotas, Marcy Teodoro of Marikina, Rex Gatchalian of Valenzuela, Emi Calixto of Pasay, Menchie Abalos of Mandaluyong, and Abby Binay of Makati.

Desiree Giron, 29 years old, was one of the residents who received P10,000 from the Manila City LGU today. She and her child along with eight other families are temporarily staying in day care center near the barangay hall.

The daycare center that Desiree Giron and eight other families share as a temporary shelter.

Desiree said she would buy construction materials so they could rebuild their home.

“Walang natira sa bahay namin as in sunog lahat. Katabi lang kasi namin yung bahay na nasunog, kaya wala na kaming nakuha. (Nothing was left of our house. We live just beside the house where the fire started, we weren't able to save anything.)"

Desiree Giron holding the P10,000 financial aid given to the residents who lost their homes in the fire.

In a fire report posted in front of the Barangay, presidential aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao is also listed among the donors, giving 400 grocery packs to the 195 families affected.