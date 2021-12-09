Courtesy of Mayor Inday Sara Duterte Facebook Page

MANILA—Vice-presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio has met with the local chief executives of Metro Manila ahead of the 2022 elections.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta at pagkakaibigan," she captioned the photo that was uploaded on Facebook Thursday.

(Thanks for the support and friendship.)

This comes after the Davao City mayor and her running mate, presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., started their caravan in the capital region on Wednesday.

Present during the meeting were Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Caloocan City Mayor Oca Malapitan, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco, Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Las Piñas Vice Mayor April Aguilar, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro, Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian, and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos also attended the meeting.

On Thursday, Duterte-Carpio and Marcos continued their 'UniTeam Caravan" in Bacoor, Cavite.

LOOK: Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos names ex-DPWH chief Mark Villar as part of his senate slate.



Marcos says he will continue Pres Duterte’s Build Build Build projects.



Other senatorial aspirants are former pres’l spox Harry Roque & former Sen Jinggoy Estrada. pic.twitter.com/g8flOOZo5x — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) December 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Duterte-Carpio said public clamor pushed her to run for the vice presidency next year.

Speaking at a meeting of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines in Davao City, Duterte-Carpio said that her supporters kept on calling for her to run in the national elections despite saying she would not do so.

She added that a supporter told her to run for the country's second-highest office after President Rodrigo Duterte decided not to push through with his own bid for the post.

