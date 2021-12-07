

DAVAO CITY -- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Tuesday that public clamor pushed her to run for the vice presidency next year.

Speaking at a meeting of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines in Davao City, Duterte-Carpio said that her supporters kept on calling for her to run in the national elections despite saying she would not do so.

She added that a supporter told her to run for the country's second-highest office after President Rodrigo Duterte decided not to push through with his own bid for the post.

"So it came to a point that I felt that saying no for the second time on November 15 will break so many hearts again as what happened in October 8," she said. " I saw it as a way out para sa akin dahil nga naiipit ako sa panawgan na 'Run Sara, Run'. I felt it was a lifeline from God or a higher being na sinabihan na ako na this is your chance."

(I saw it as a way out for me because everyone kept saying "Run, Sara, Run." I felt it was a lifeline from God or a higher being that told me "This is your chance.")

Eventually, after dropping his vice presidential bid, her father opted to run for senator instead. Duterte-Carpio meanwhile dropped her re-election bid for the mayoralty of Davao City to run for vice president.

This prompted Duterte to express displeasure over his daughter's decision. He blamed it on the camp of her running mate, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Duterte-Carpio said she became Marcos' running mate because she wanted a leader with experience working as a local chief executive.

"And there is no argument or no doubt about his experience as a four-term governor in the province of Ilocos Norte," she said. "And he has experience in the legislative branch of government, he has one term in Congress, and one term in the Senate."

Bongbong Marcos, the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is facing eight petitions against his presidential bid at the Commission on Elections. A group calling itself Pudno Nga Ilocano (Real Ilocanos) filed the latest petition on Tuesday.

