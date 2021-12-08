Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio line up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City for the tandem's "UniTeam Caravan", December 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Supporters of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio are hopeful the tandem could bring prosperity to the nation if they win the 2022 polls.

The supporters were among thousands who participated in what Marcos and Duterte-Carpio camps called their "UniTeam Caravan," which passed through from Quezon City's Congressional Avenue to Welcome Rotonda.

For Girlie Alcantara, Philippines would be better under a Marcos-Duterte leadership.

"Para naman kahit papano yung mga susunod na henerasyon ay makaranas naman ng maayos na buhay at hindi na nila maranasan yung naranasan namin noon," she said.

(We want other generations to have a good and orderly life, so they won't have to experience what we went through back then.)

Retired taxi driver Arnulfo Lero meanwhile believes corruption would be eradicated.

"Yung palagay ko maganda yung ano niya, pag naka-upo siya, maganda ang mangyayari sa Pilipinas. Mawawala yung corruption."

(I feel that once he gets into office, good things will happen to the Philippines. Corruption would be eradicated.)

Other supporters meanwhile said they were drawn to Marcos and Duterte-Carpio's personalities.

"Isang matapang na presidente," said voter Karl Denzeer when asked about what he saw in Marcos as a leader. He also said he was there to support the former senator, but not his running mate Duterte-Carpio.

For 62-year-old housewife Juliet Sales, Marcos was a level-headed politician. "Ano mang intriga, hindi siya mapag-patol. Isa yan sa mga hinahangaan ko," she said.

(He does not retaliate, whatever controversy he faces. That's one of the things I admire about him.)

Throngs of Marcos & Duterte-Carpio supporters occupy the westbound lane of Quezon Avenue during the tandem's "UniTeam Caravan" in Quezon City, December 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

Of Duterte-Carpio, Sales said she felt that the Davao City mayor was concerned with implementing strict discipline. "Siguro, if ever na manalo siya, at naging vice president, sana maibalik yung dating disiplina noong panahon ng kabataan ko."

(I suppose if she won and became vice president, I hope she will return the discipline I experienced in my youth.)

She was pertaining to the administration of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Bongbong Marcos' father, who ruled the country from 1965 until his ouster in 1986. Others supporters said they wanted Marcos as president because of his father's achievements.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it committed hundreds of human rights violations and plundered state wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

The Marcos matriarch Imelda has been found guilty of graft while Bongbong was convicted of tax evasion, which has been the basis of several petitions against his candidacy.

Supporters crowd the path of the truck ridden by presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio during their "UniTeam Caravan" in Quezon City, December 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

But supporters are unfazed by moves to cancel Marcos' bid for the presidency.

"Paninira lang yan," said Michael Macaraeg, an air-conditioner cleaner. "Kase alam nila na malakas talaga si BBM kaya lahat ginagawa nila para ma-disqualify lang. Pero malabo yun, malabo mangyari yun."

(Those are just attempts to damage his reputation. They know how strong BBM is, so they're doing everything they can to get him disqualified. But that's very unlikely to happen.)

Some people at the caravan meanwhile said they were still thinking of whether to fully commit to voting for Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, like 17 year-old youth voter Freyaz Sales.

"The way that they have dealt with every issue and the way that they present themselves to the public is very pleasing kase," he said. "Parang they sound, they look very promising na din po."

(It's like they sound, they look very promising.)

Others were also at the caravan not to just support Marcos, but to draw attention to their sector.

Motorcycle rider Mike Macarat said his organization is willing to support their chosen candidate, as long as they are given a chance to air their grievances.

"Yung adikhain namin na at least makita din ng mga tumatakbo na yung commitment namin is willing naman sumupporta basta mabigyan kami ng pansin," he said after claiming that the current government has ignored the motorcycle riding sector for two years.

(What we aim here to do is to show whoever's running that we're willing to support them as long as they give us attention.)

For 61 year-old laundromat attendant Rica Bucog, Filipinos have become tired after what she called repeated failures of past administrations. She said Marcos and Duterte-Carpio should make their promises come true.

"Ang dasal ko lang, gagawin nila," Bucog said. "Yung totoo, yung pangako nila gagawin. Yun lang. Lahat naman tayo ganon yung gusto eh."

(My hope is that they will do their promises. That's all. That's all anybody really wants.)