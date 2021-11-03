Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Allowing Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to run for president even after he was convicted of tax evasion shows the country’s "double standards", a group opposing his bid said Wednesday.

“The issue here is about a high crime. It’s about open wounds ‘no, which have never healed because every government that we have had has looked the other way when it comes to the Marcos family,” KAPATID spokesperson Fides Lim said in an ANC interview.

“So the issue here ‘no, what kind of people are we? That we forget our past instead of going after the true felons, the true criminals, and they are not the political prisoners, which are why this issue is very important to us.”

KAPATID--a support group for families and friends of political prisoners in the Philippines—is one of the groups that questioned Marcos Jr.'s eligibility to run for the country's top job before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Tuesday because he has been convicted of tax evasion.

Marcos Jr. was convicted of tax evasion in 1995 for failure to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985. The Court of Appeals reduced his penalty to a mere fine in 1997.

His conviction became final in 2001, when he withdrew his appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lim’s husband, Vic Ladlad, is himself a victim of human rights abuses during martial law.

“It is people, it is the family, particularly of the Marcoses, represented now by Bongbong who has violated, willfully, deliberately, every standard and every law,” Lim said.

“And when he swore, he took an oath, he filed that certificate of candidacy, that he had never been convicted by final judgment when [it] turns out, he already knew, from 1995, 1997 which was upheld by the Court of Appeals, from the decision of the Regional Trial court to the Court of Appeals, he was already convicted by final judgment.”

“What we have in essence no is the practice of selective justice. It’s the practice of double standard why the son of a late president, his namesake is being allowed to run although he has been convicted of violating laws, particularly the National Internal Revenue Code,” Lim said.

“Why do we have this kind of system which allows selective justice, the implementation of double standard that you have a family, they are actually a social cancer, they [are] an open, festering wound which refuses to heal because the government repeatedly has not faced up to make them liable, responsible for their crimes?”

“And this same family, him, Bongbong Marcos, has never asked for forgiveness,” she added.

Lim said they filed the case because the stakes are high for the country in the 2022 elections.

“For one thing eh ‘no, the issue at stake no is very high. We are facing an election crisis actually with the very narrow limited field of deserving candidates and we feel that the most undeserving in particular is Bongbong Marcos,” she said.

Ellecer “Budit” Carlos of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates, meanwhile, said the petition they filed before Comelec is important because Marcos era economic policies set back the country’s development.

“Hindi pa nagsasauli nung kanilang ninakaw na yaman ang mga Marcoses, wala pang apology doon sa ginawa nilang masisve human rights violations at damage to our economy at siyempre paglubog sa atin ng mabigat na utang,” he said.

“Yung debt crisis natin ay dahil dito mga Marcoses kaya mahalaga na hadlangan ang kanilang pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan,” he added.

Marcos camp responds

Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson, Atty, Vic Rodriguez, said they will respond to the “predictable nuisance petition” filed before the Comelec once they get its official copy.

“Until then, we will refrain from commenting on their propaganda. Our camp does not engage in gutter politics. Our campaign is about nation building,” he said in a statement.

Marcos Jr.’s fellow presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, has also spoken up on the petition.

“Noong mabasa ko ito tungkol doon, ang unang tanong na pumasok sa isip ko, may final conviction ba ito?” he said in a radio interview.

He declined to comment further, reiterating his and his running-mate Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III’s position not to comment on issues involving their competitors in the race.

“Sa kampanyang ito, hindi na namin pakikialaman ang aming katunggali. Ang iaalay na lang namin ang sarili namin, ano iyong aming magagawa, ano ang mga plano namin, ano ang mga kongkretong plano at ito’y ilalahad namin sa mga fora,” Lacson said.

--with reports from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News