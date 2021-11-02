Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr/File

MANILA - Civic groups on Tuesday filed a petition at the Commission of Elections (Comelec) to either cancel or deny the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. over his supposed "false material representation".

In a 57-page petition to the Comelec, representatives from Task Force Detainees of PH, KAPATID, Medical Action Group, FIND, PH Alliance of Human Rights Advocates and Balay questioned Marcos Jr.'s eligibility to run for the country's top job because he has been convicted of tax evasion.

Marcos' 1995 conviction for tax evasion should prevent him from running for president, even if an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeals reduced the penalty to a mere fine, according to the petitioners.

The petition to cancel or deny certificate of candidacy of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. filed before Comelec is anchored on his supposed "false material representation" that he is eligible to run for President of PH, despite having been convicted of tax evasion. pic.twitter.com/wxJfVajBd9 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 2, 2021

Marcos was convicted for failure to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985. Mere conviction, according to the petitioners, perpetually disqualifies him from running for any public office.

They also argued that his supposed repeated failure to file his income tax returns and the failure to pay estate tax initially amounting to P23 billion (now P203.8 billion) are crimes involving moral turpitude, rendering him ineligible to hold public office.

Moral turpitude refers to an "act of baseness, vileness, or depravity in the private duties..." and "encompasses everything which is done contrary to justice, honesty, or good morals."

A third ground was also raised by the petitioners against Marcos: the tax evasion conviction carried with it a mandatory penalty of more than 18 months jail time which is a ground for disqualifying him from running for any public office under the Omnibus Election Code.

Marcos Jr. convicted

The Court of Appeals affirmed Marcos' conviction in 1997 but merely imposed a fine. He appealed the ruling before the Supreme Court but he withdrew it in 2001.

Petitioners argued it was improper for CA to impose only a fine since the Tax Code clearly imposes both fines and jail time.

They also said that Marcos "falsely declared under oath that he is eligible for the office he seeks to be elected to" and that he also "falsely declared under oath" he has never been found liable for an offense with penalty of perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

Marcos was the third aspirant to sign up last month for the May 2022 presidential polls, promising he would be a "unifying" leader to help the Philippines tackle the pandemic and economic crises.

His COC filing was met with protests by human rights groups, denouncing the alleged attempt of the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos to return his family to power by vying for the presidency.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it plundered state wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

—Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

