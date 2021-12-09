MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday belied a study saying his camp has already spent P300 million in TV advertisements.

When asked to confirm a report claiming that his TV ads in September alone amounted to P305.9 million, Domagoso said: "As far as I am concerned, no."

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) earlier released a report naming the Manila Mayor as the top ad spender among presidential aspirants.

Domagoso's camp allegedly started spending on TV ads in September, "with his running 227 spots worth P305.9 million based on rate cards," the report read.

Several political analysts earlier lauded Domagoso's campaign ads aired shortly before he declared his intention to seek the presidency next year, describing the materials as "brilliant."

While denying the hefty ad bill, the Manila Mayor, however, said that all kinds of monetary and non-monetary help would be welcome.

"Naghahanap ako ng lahat ng klase ng tulong at kung maraming nag-aadvertise for me, thank you very much," he said.

(I am looking for all kinds of help and if they are advertising for me, thank you very much.)

"I am happy to receive any help. Kailangan ko lahat ng uri ng tulong (I need all kinds of help). Anybody who will help will be highly appreciated," he said.

Domagoso has been urging voters to spend at least a peso for his campaign by texting their relatives and friends about his platforms and presidential bid.

"Hindi naman ako pinagpala... Sabi ko nga, ang pulubi, hindi naman puwedeng mamili."

(I am not that well-off... As I've said, beggars cannot afford to choose.)