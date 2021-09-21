‘Brilliant’: Political analysts laud Isko’s campaign ad

MANILA—Hours before he confirmed his 2022 presidential bid, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday piqued the interest of the public when he posted a video on his Facebook page.

The minute-long video showcased people from different walks of life relating to the plight of the actor-turned-politician, while Moreno narrated his life story.

Moreno also addressed common criticisms against him, especially those who doubted his ability because of his showbiz past.

"Keep on trying. Wala namang mawawala sa atin. Kung nangyari sa akin, puwede rin sa inyo. Wala namang imposible," Domagoso said in the video, mostly shot at Basecommunity, one of his housing projects in the capital city.

According to Professor Jean Franco, a political analyst from the University of the Philippines, highlighting the importance of education in the video was notable.

"Pinapakita niya na regular guy siya. Kung makikita mo, 'yung mga ipupuna sa kanya na negative, isinama na niya sa advertisement at sinagot na niya. Kung papano niya sinagot, naka-toga siya," she said.

(He shows he is a regular guy. You can also see how he included the negative comments against him and addressed it in his advertisement. He also answered those criticisms wearing a graduation gown.)

"'Yung pagpapahalaga sa edukasyon na napaka-Pinoy. That's something going for him, actually," Franco added.

(Giving importance to education is a really Filipino trait. That's something going for him, actually.)

For Atty. Tony La Viña, former dean of the Manila-based Ateneo School of Government, Domagoso's ad was clever.

"It's an attack ad, a defense ad and a positive ad, di ba? Makes you feel good. Brilliant," he said.

Domagoso said he will formally will announce his presidential candidacy on Wednesday, with Dr. Willie Ong as his running mate.

