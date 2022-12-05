Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano holds a press conference in Manila on Dec. 5, 2022. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Filmmaker Paul Soriano said on Monday he planned to reach out to his critics and collaborate with them to "make the creatives industry even greater" in his new role as Palace adviser.

“I tell people na you know, let's be honest, it has been very polarizing right? But I choose to see creative in them rather than the other side, so I want to reach out to my fellow creative people, in the industries out there. Let us work together," said Soriano, who was named Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications last October.

“Yes, we can disagree on many things but let us agree that we can make, and we can show the world how creative we are,” he said in a press briefing.

Soriano is a nephew of First Lady Liza Marcos. He and his wife, actress Toni Gonzaga, actively supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his election campaign.

“I will extend my hand to all people who have criticized me or my wife. We choose, I choose to see the good in them, because I know naman they mean well. I mean I guess that passion comes from something deep right? so I respect it, it is their opinion, so maybe we can work and come together for the creative industry,” Soriano said.

He added that he considered it an "honor" for Marcos Jr. to ask him to be part of the administration, though his new role would be "challenging."

Soriano said his job involved how to “creatively communicate what is in the heart of the President.”

Soriano said has met with the tourism, interior and migrant workers departments for the plans that his office could start executing starting next year.

He said one of his mandates is to “synergize the message” and come up with a “country branding” that will best show who the Filipinos are to the world.

“You need to be a little different, a little unique. I wanna be able to disrupt also a little bit, you know, and just show a different perspective, a different light of what the government is doing and hopefully I can make a little difference,” Soriano said.

He said he also eyed “inter-agency executions” with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), among others, to see how they could develop the creatives industry together.

As Palace adviser, Soriano will get an annual salary of P1.

“I am blessed and humble to say that I am comfortable with my private companies, with my movies. With Toni, I guess she also has her income. I don't need to take a salary from government. So I said, maybe you could use that for charity, or for foundation,” he said.

