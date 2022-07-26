Toni Gonzaga (middle) shows a specially assembled wooden box made to obscure a camera installed behind President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during his first SONA on July 25. Instagram: @celestinegonzaga

MANILA — One of director Paul Soriano’s "clever, awesome tricks” for Monday's State of the Nation Address (SONA) was to have President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. obscure a camera that gave a view of the audience inside the Batasang Pambansa Plenary Hall, from the point of view of the Chief Executive.

The angle from the perspective of Marcos was one of several shots executed by Soriano for the President’s first SONA. A wide angle shot of Marcos on the podium would have shown a camera behind him, but Soriano’s managed to hide it in plain sight.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s first SONA was directed by filmmaker Paul Soriano

In a series of Instagram Stories updates, Soriano’s wife, actress-host Toni Gonzaga shared photos of the “trick” that achieved just that — a specially assembled wood container that blended with Marcos’s background.

One photo shows Gonzaga holding the piece of wood, signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in addition to Marcos’s own autograph that included his message describing the box as “clever” and “awesome.”

A subsequent snap sees Gonzaga posing with Soriano, which the actress captioned, “So proud of you!”

Celebrity couple Paul Soriano and Toni Gonzaga together on the day of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s first SONA. Instagram: @celestinegonzaga

Soriano and Gonzaga were visible supporters of Marcos during his presidential campaign. The film director and producer helmed numerous campaign ads for the “UniTeam” ticket, while Gonzaga was a host and performer in many of the party’s sorties.

After the elections, the celebrity couple remained visible in relevant government functions, with Gonzaga singing the national anthem at Marcos's inauguration, and most recently, Soriano directing his SONA.

