Paul Soriano named Marcos' adviser for creative communications

Filmmaker Paul Soriano with his wife, TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Filmmaker Paul Soriano will be joining the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications, Malacañang announced Monday.

“Confirmed. Will take his oath later,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in response to reporters’ queries.

As of writing, the Palace has yet to explain Soriano's duties in his new post.

It did, however, confirm that Soriano would be taking his oath before Marcos on Monday.

The husband of actress and TV host Toni Gonzaga, Soriano played a key role in the campaign of then-presidential candidate Marcos by directing his political advertisements.

When Marcos was later elected President, Soriano directed his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July.

Soriano had recently been among those Marcos considered to succeed Trixie Cruz-Angeles as Press Secretary.

He turned down the offer, saying "that the position needs more qualified people to help the President" and that he would "be of better service behind the scenes."

Soriano is also the nephew of First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

—with report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: