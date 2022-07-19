MANILA -- Film director Paul Soriano is gearing up for his next challenge as director of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation (SONA) address on July 25.

“I am grateful and honored for this rare opportunity,“ Soriano told ABS-CBN News Tuesday. "Anytime the President needs me, I will deliver and do my best.”

Soriano envisions an austere, no-frills set-up for the event.

“It will be simple and traditional and will focus on his message," said the director who will start rehearsing with the President on Sunday with Radio Television Malacanang (RTVM) and his long-time creative collaborator, cinematographer Odie Flores.

Soriano also revealed that the President is “hands-on in the crafting of his speech which will be concise, clear and direct to the point.”

“The real challenge is for the public to hear him well,“ the director added. “After all, this is a two-way process where listening skills is important to hear his message.”

He also took note of the strict implementation of health protocols at the SONA where only an estimated 1300 people will be present on-site. An Ilocano choir group is set to render the National Anthem at the SONA.

Soriano takes the reins of the SONA after the stints of Joyce Bernal and Brillante Mendoza under the Duterte administration.

Soriano and his wife Toni Gonzaga had earlier helped in Marcos’ electoral campaign. He was also creative consultant in the President’s inaugural set-up.

Soriano earlier told ABS-CBN News that he is ready to be of service to the new administration. “If there’s a need for me to help, I will be there in whatever capacity,“ he said. “I’ve been supporting him from the start and I will continue to do that. He can count on us.”