MANILA-- Amid speculations that he is being tapped as the new Press Secretary, film director Paul Soriano confirmed that he was considered for the position.

“Yes, there was a conversation but I feel that the position needs more qualified people to help the President,“ Soriano told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

“I can be of better service behind the scenes working with the President‘s media and communications team,” said Soriano, who previously supported President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos’ electoral campaign with wife, actress Toni Gonzaga.

Aside from directing his first State of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), he was also creative consultant in the President’s inaugural set-up.

“I know my strengths, I know what I can give him. I am better utilized at the background than be in front of the camera,” stressed Soriano who is First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos’ nephew through her first cousin, director Gines Soriano.

“At the end of the day, my main mandate is to send out the message that we have a hard working leader that sadly people don’t see,” he said.

Soriano is currently working on the first 100 days media campaign of Marcos. “As I told the President this morning, if there’s a need for me to help, I will be there in whatever capacity. At the sidelines, I’ve been supporting him from the start and I will continue to do that. He can count on us.”

Soriano spoke to ABS-CBN News from his shoot in Taguig for his Metro Manila Filmfest 2022 entry “The Teacher” starring Gonzaga, Joey de leon, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andallo, among other stars.

Meantime, other supposed contenders for the press secretary post also clarified that they are not in the running for the position.

Former Cavite representative and broadcast journalist Gilbert Remulla told ABS-CBN News, “I did not apply, I am happy where I am now as board director of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR).”

Likewise, Cesar Chavez, a veteran media practitioner and former chief of staff of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, expressed bewilderment that he is being considered.

“I did not apply and I did not express interest. Tama na ako dito as undersecretary at the Department of Transportation,“ he told ABS-CBN News.

But Chavez told ANC's Headstart on Wednesday that he was "thinking about" the offer and that he was discussing the matter with his family.

Former Press Secretary and current Metro Pacific Investments Corp. Government Relations and Public Affairs head Mike Toledo, another supposed shoo-in for the position, declined to confirm if the post was offered to him.

“I am not in a position to dwell on it,” he said.

Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday that lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles has resigned as press secretary. She submitted her resignation letter on October 4, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra told reporters.



-- with reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News