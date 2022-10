Cesar Chavez says being considered for Press Secretary

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Department of Transportation (DOTR) Undersecretary Cesar Chavez confirmed on Wednesday that he is being considered for the position of Press Secretary, after lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigned Tuesday.

"I was informed that I am being considered for the position. Yes, I was informed," he told ANC's "Headstart" but refused to say who reached out to him.

"I'm even surprised to be included in the list, there are more qualified, highly qualified for that position. I expressed no interest in that position, I did not apply for the position."

The official said he is "thinking about" the offer, saying he was discussing the matter with his family.