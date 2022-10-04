Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles speaks during a briefing in Malacanang Palace on August 30, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles has resigned as Press Secretary, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Cruz-Angeles submitted her resignation letter on October 4, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra told reporters.

“She has tendered her resignation today so we’re still in the process of helping the office address her resignation today,” he said.

“I have her resignation letter. I think she has progressed certain medical conditions and she has actually stopped addressing that while she was our Press Secretary,” he said.

The Palace has yet to name a new Press Secretary.

More details to follow.