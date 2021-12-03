MANILA— At least two cities in Metro Manila have reached herd immunity, surpassing their target population for COVID-19 vaccination.

“As of today, 242 percent na po ng ating target population ang ating nababakunahan at tuloy-tuloy lang po tayo,” said San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

(As of today, we are at 242 percent of our target population and we continue to vaccinate.)

Zamora said this translates to 214,231 residents already vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday morning, Zamora said they will start giving booster shots to those 18 and above under the A1 to A5 categories beginning Saturday after receiving the national government advisory Thursday.

“Minabuti naming bukas magsimula upang maging mas organisado ang proseso. Pinaghahandaan na namin ang malawakang pagbibigay ng booster shot para sa A1 to A5,” he said.

(We decided to hold it tomorrow to make the process more organized. We are preparing to give booster shots to the A1 to A5 [categories].)

Zamora added that unlike before where government had to prioritize different groups for vaccination due to scarcity in COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccinations will be simultaneous.

Zamora also attributed the low active cases in the city, currently at just 20, to the effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

“We are targeting zero cases here in San Juan, he said.

In Marikina City, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said that they have also surpassed their target population for vaccination.

“Ang aming herd immunity nasa 143 percent na. Ang nabakunahan sa Marikina ay 425,000. Ang target natin para sa herd immunity, 'yung 70 percent, ay 342,000,” Teodoro said.

(Our herd immunity is at 143 percent. We have vaccinated 425,000. Our herd immunity target, the 70 percent, is 342,000.)

Teodoro said they are done vaccinating 8,000 health workers, 40,000 senior citizens and around 20,000 under the A3 category.

However, their vaccination sites are closed on Friday after they used up all the 30,400 vaccine doses they received last Saturday. They are still waiting for replenishment, he said.

“Sa isang araw ang output capacity ng ating vaccination sites nasa 10,000 at nami-meet natin ito araw-araw,” he said.

(The output capacity of our vaccination sites is around 10,000 and we are able to meet this daily.)

Teodoro said the National Vaccine Operations Center told him to expect the delivery of vaccines on Friday.

“'Pagdating nito pipilitin namin na buksan muli maski ngayong araw, within the day ang aming vaccination centers at makapag bakuna ulit,” he said.

(When these arrive, we will try to reopen our vaccination centers to start administering vaccines again today.)