San Juan just 7,953 COVID-19 jabs away from achieving herd immunity: mayor

San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of Johnson & Johnson-COVID-19 vaccine on July 22, 2021. Recipients under the A2 and A3 category were prioritized for the single-dose vaccine shot. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Juan City is just 7,953 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine away from achieving herd immunity, its mayor said Wednesday.

Some 84,806 residents have received their second dose, while the city has administered a total of 134,205 COVID-19 jabs, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

"That is equivalent to just 9 percent away from herd immunity. We have vaccinated 91 percent of our target population already fully," he told ANC's Headstart.

The Philippines aims to immunize 58 million in Metro Manila and 8 other key urban hubs by yearend to achieve population protection and revive the economy safely.

Government has placed the capital region under strict lockdown or enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20 to arrest the spread of the highly transmissible variant.

During the lockdown, COVID-19 vaccinations will continue and some 10.7 million residents will get P1,000 each or up to P4,000 per family, government earlier said.

San Juan will receive a total of P98 million funds for assistance to be distributed to some 25,000 individuals, according to Zamora.