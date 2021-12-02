People get their vaccines at the Ospital ng Maynila during the roll-out of the National Vaccination Days on November 29, 2021 in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)—Fully vaccinated Filipino adults may receive their COVID-19 booster shots beginning Friday, the Department of Health said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the rollout of booster shots was expanded to include essential workers (A4) and indigent Filipinos (A5). The DOH in a later statement said the rollout will include all Filipinos aged 18 and above.

"All fully vaccinated adults are eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots starting tomorrow, December 3," it said.

"Those who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines can be inoculated with the following brands (Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer) regardless of which vaccines taken in the first two doses," it added.

Vaccine brands available as booster shot for Filipino adults. Department of Health

Government has so far rolled out additional COVID-19 jabs to health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) will release its target date for the rollout within the "next two days," its chairperson Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said.

"Anytime that the guidelines are released they can already start. Mga Sabado or very early next week meron na tayong guidelines for the booster of 18 years old and above," she said.

(We will release the guidelines for the booster doses of 18 years old and above on Saturday or very early next week.)

The initial date for the release of guidelines is on Dec. 10, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

Some 7.6 million more Filipinos were inoculated during the 3-day national vaccination drive earlier this week, prompting local governments to extend it until Friday.

Another run of the "National Vaccination Days" is set on Dec. 15 to 17, according to Cabotaje.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 36.4 million individuals, while 49.7 million others have received an initial dose as of Nov. 30, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Government aims to fully immunize at least 54 million by yearend to achieve population protection as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 emerge.

— With reports from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News