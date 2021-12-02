Quezon City residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on November 29, 2021, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day". The 3-day vaccination drive starting today up to December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The initial date for the release of guidelines for booster shots of all adult Filipinos is on December 10, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday amended the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines in the country to include booster shots for ages 18 and above, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Operational guidelines for the booster rollout have yet to be released, she said.

"There would be some considerations as to operations when we implement this because it might mix in or have additional load for our workers on the ground when we start doing the boosters for now. I think the initial date is Dec. 10," Vergeire told ANC's Headstart.

"Yesterday we issued the specific mandate for our local governments, for our vaccination sites that they can already give boosters but the operational guidelines would need to be drafted and issued out by the national vaccines operations cluster."

Health care workers, senior citizens and the immunocompromised must still be prioritized for third doses and booster shots, the DOH spokesperson reiterated.

The National Vaccination Operations Center will release its target date for the rollout within the "next two days," said its chairperson Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

"Anytime that the guidelines are released they can already start. Mga Sabado or very early next week meron na tayong guidelines for the booster of 18 years old and above," she said.

(We will release the guidelines for the booster doses of 18 years old and above on Saturday or very early next week.)

Government has also extended its 3-day "National Vaccination Days" until Friday, December 3, Vergeire said. Another run of the vaccination drive is set on Dec. 15 to 17, she added.