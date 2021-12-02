Quezon City residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on November 29, 2021, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day." Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines will hold another national vaccination drive on Dec. 15-17 after government managed to inoculate over 7.6 million during its initial 3-day run this week, the Department of Health said Thursday.

More than 2.71 million individuals were vaccinated on Monday, followed by 2.46 million on Tuesday, and 2.45 million on Wednesday under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days program, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said.

"'Di pa ho kumpleto ang ating mga report. May updating that is happening, but we are very happy because this is more than two times the daily vaccination rate. Kung tutuusin, talagang bayanihan," she said during a virtual press briefing.

(Reports are not yet complete. It is still being updated, but we are very happy because this is more than two times the daily vaccination rate. It really was a bayanihan.)

The top performing regions during the National Vaccination Days were Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas, according to Cabotaje.

The regions that have exceeded their targets for the nationwide inoculation drive were Ilocos, Metro Manila, Cordilleras, Mimaropa, and Cagayan Valley, she said.

The second run of the vaccination drive has been approved by Health Secretary Francisco Duque, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, and testing czar Vince Dizon, according to Cabotaje.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang ating Dec. 15 to 17 na second round ng ating national vaccination day," she said.

(The second round of our national vaccination day will push through from Dec. 15 to 17.)

Local governments have volunteered to extend the 3-day vaccination push to "sustain enthusiasm," Cabotaje added.

"Dahil sa high willingness to get vaccinated, there is now a voluntary extension of vaccination days para ma-sustain natin ang enthusiasm to get vaccinated," she said.

(Due to high willingness to get vaccinated, there is now a voluntary extension of vaccination days so we can sustain the public's enthusiasm to get vaccinated.)

"Ang ating (our) challenge was really the opportunity to extend the hours of vaccination and allow walk-ins. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng tumulong (Thank you to those who helped us)."

The Philippine Red Cross said it administered over 83,532 doses, exceeding its target of 53,000 doses, during the 3-day vaccination drive.

It mobilized 800 volunteers, 25 teams, 12 vaccination busses and 17 vaccination centers, according to the PRC Health Services.

"This is a breakthrough for the PRC. No matter what the circumstances are, we are always first, always ready, and always there, fully involved in going the extra mile to help our fellow countrymen," Red Cross chairman Senator Richard Gordon said.

The Philippines has so far fully inoculated 36.4 million, while 49.7 million others have received an initial dose as of Nov. 30, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The government aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million by yearend to achieve population protection against the virus.