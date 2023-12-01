Philippines eyes expanding risk areas in Red Sea

Three men look towards a container ship of Nyk Line in November 2019. Wallace Woon, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is mulling the expansion of risk areas in the Red Sea, following the latest incident of hijacking in the waters where 17 Filipinos were held hostage.

In an interview, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac said the department has reached out to ship owners and employers' groups regarding the expansion of the high-risk designated area.

"Meron ng high risk area dun on the coast of Yemen but we have to encourage, hinihimok natin ang social partner na including ourself to sit down and discuss the matter on expansion high risk area," Cacdac told reporters in Dubai.

The DMW official noted the takeover of the Galaxy Leader last November 19 was conducted in an area outside of the high-risk area zone.

"That means 'pag high-risk area kasi 'yung lugar, 'yung tripulante seafarers will be informed in advance kung dadaan 'yung barko sa high-risk area," he said.

Ships have the right to refuse the route if an area has been declared high-risk.

Seafarers who choose to serve on vessels going to high-risk areas will have their salaries doubled.

"It has to go to [the] social partner venue on discussing this. Ang tawag sa kanya ay International Bargaining Forum so we're hoping ito na ma discuss ito sa IBF level," he said.

Government is prepared to provide assistance to the families of the hostages, he said, and their communication lines are open to them to ease their worries.

"Andito kami [to] stand by your side and continue to guide, provide, advise, give appropriate answer dun sa mga katanungan nila, pagbibigay solusyon sa kanilang agam-agam," he said.

"Nabanggit ko kanina kung meron man silang health concern we will always be here to guide them and be with them thru out this difficult process and until the safe return of their love ones."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. canceled his attendance to the United Nations’ climate change summit in Dubai on Thursday to focus on the Filipino seafarers held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader's 25 crew members are made up of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, owner of the pure car carrier Galaxy Maritime said. The vessel is chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen.

The Houthis said the seizure of the vessel was done on behalf of Palestinians who are being massacred by Israel. They said they would target all ships related to Israel and warned that no country's vessels should engage with Israel in the Red Sea.