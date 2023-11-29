Home > Overseas Satellite images show Houthi-held ship with Filipino crew near Hodeidah Reuters Posted at Nov 29 2023 01:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Satellite imagery released on Tuesday (November 28) showed the Galaxy Leader commercial ship near Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. The three images showed the ship off the Yemeni coast near As-Salif village, around 50 kilometers north of Hodeidah. The vessel's owner said this month that it was "illegally boarded by military personnel via a helicopter" on Nov. 19. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage shortly after taking control of the ship, showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing the cargo ship in the southern Red Sea. Cargo ship with Filipino crew seized in Red Sea The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader's 25 crew members are made up of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, owner of the pure car carrier Galaxy Maritime said. The vessel is chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen. (Production: Mussab Al-Khairalla) Houthis release video showing armed men seizing 'Israeli-linked ship' Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: yemen galaxy leader houthi hodeihah red sea