Satellite images show Houthi-held ship with Filipino crew near Hodeidah

Satellite imagery released on Tuesday (November 28) showed the Galaxy Leader commercial ship near Yemen's port city of Hodeidah.

The three images showed the ship off the Yemeni coast near As-Salif village, around 50 kilometers north of Hodeidah.

The vessel's owner said this month that it was "illegally boarded by military personnel via a helicopter" on Nov. 19.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage shortly after taking control of the ship, showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing the cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader's 25 crew members are made up of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, owner of the pure car carrier Galaxy Maritime said. The vessel is chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen.

(Production: Mussab Al-Khairalla)