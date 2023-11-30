Marcos Jr cancels trip to COP28, focuses on hostaged Pinoys in Red Sea

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks at the APEC CEO Summit during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, California, USA, on November 15, 2023. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. canceled his attendance to the United Nations’ climate change summit on Thursday, a few hours before his flight to Dubai, to focus on 17 Filipino seafarers held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a hijacked ship in the Red Sea.



“In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend COP28 in Dubai tomorrow,” Marcos said in a tweet.

“Today, I will be convening a meeting to facilitate the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Tehran, Iran, with the aim of providing necessary assistance to our seafarers,” he said.



“I have entrusted DENR Secretary Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga to lead the COP28 delegation and articulate the country's statement on my behalf,” he added.

In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend COP28 in Dubai tomorrow.



Today, I will be convening a meeting to facilitate the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Tehran,… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) November 30, 2023

Israeli authorities over the weekend reported that a British-owned cargo ship operated by a Japanese company was seized in the Red Sea by the armed group.

The Nippon Yusen K.K., known as NYK Line, has no Japanese citizens among its crew, the Japanese government said. A total of 25 people are on board and the crew hails from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Houthis said the seizure of the vessel was done on behalf of Palestinians who are being massacred by Israel. They said they would target all ships related to Israel and warned that no country's vessels should engage with Israel in the Red Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces said: "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence."

The crew did not include an Israeli and the ship "is not an Israeli ship," the military said, noting that the vessel departed Turkey bound for India.

A day before the scheduled flight, Marcos Jr. announced that he would be urging developed countries to “honor their commitment” in helping finance climate change mitigation projects in poorer nations that are more vulnerable to global warming.



He also led the formal turn over of a multi-million funding for 6 community-initiated projects that would mitigate impacts of climate change.



