MANILA (UPDATE) — Seventeen Filipino seafarers were among those held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a hijacked ship in the Red Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

The DFA said it was making diplomatic representations with governments regarding the 17 Filipinos.

"We assure the public that everything is being done to get our seafarers back safely," it said.

The Department of Migrant Workers said it was working with the DFA, as well as officials of the shipping and manning agency of the vessel to ensure the safety of the Filipino seafarers.



"The DMW shall provide information with respect to developments as these unfold," it added.

In a separate statement, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said they are working with the Philippine government for the release of the vessel and its crew.

"As a government, we firmly condemn such an act. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant ministries and agencies are currently gathering information and working in cooperation with the countries concerned to ensure the early release of the vessel and its crew," he said in a statement.

The Japanese government is also communicating with Israel and the Houthis, as it urges other governments to urge the Houthis for the release of the vessel and its crew members.

"The Japanese government will continue to take necessary measures in cooperation with the countries concerned, taking into account the situation as it develops," it said.

Israeli authorities over the weekend reported that a British-owned cargo ship operated by a Japanese company was seized in the Red Sea by the armed group.

The Nippon Yusen K.K., known as NYK Line, has no Japanese citizens among its crew, the Japanese government said. A total of 25 people are on board and the crew hails from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Houthis said the seizure of the vessel was done on behalf of Palestinians who are being massacred by Israel. They said they would target all ships related to Israel and warned that no country's vessels should engage with Israel in the Red Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces said: "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence."

The crew did not include an Israeli and the ship "is not an Israeli ship," the military said, noting that the vessel departed Turkey bound for India.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian urged the DFA, DMW, and "the entire government to work for the safe release of the hostages as soon as possible."

Gatchalian said a thorough investigation should "determine the motives behind this incident and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

— With reports from Kyodo News; Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News