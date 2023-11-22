Marcos on 17 Filipino seafarers: PH doing everything for their safety

A NYK Line container ship sails past Ma Wan in Hong Kong, China, on November 2, 2015. Jerome Favre, EPA/File.

MANILA - The Philippine government is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers held by rebels in the Red Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday.

In a statement, Marcos said the Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with its counterparts in Iran, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for updates on the situation.

The Department of Migrant Workers, for its part, “is in regular communication with the families of the hostages”.

“Our seafarers are not alone. The government is doing everything in our power to bring them safely home,” Marcos said.

"The safety of our 17 Filipino seafarers is of utmost concern," he also stressed.

Israeli authorities over the weekend reported that a British-owned cargo ship operated by a Japanese company was seized in the Red Sea by the armed group.

The Nippon Yusen K.K., known as NYK Line, has no Japanese citizens among its crew, the Japanese government said. A total of 25 people are on board and the crew hails from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Houthis said the seizure of the vessel was done on behalf of Palestinians who are being massacred by Israel. They said they would target all ships related to Israel and warned that no country's vessels should engage with Israel in the Red Sea.

The crew, however, did not include an Israeli, and the ship "is not an Israeli ship," the military said, noting that the vessel departed Turkey bound for India.