CA confirms Cordoba as COA chair, Ople as Migrant Workers chief

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2022 04:04 PM

Commission on Audit Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba and Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB 
MANILA –– The Commission on Appointments (CA) approved on Tuesday the appointments of Gamaliel Cordoba as Commission on Audit (COA) chairperson and Susan Ople as Migrant Workers secretary.

During the CA's plenary session, the 2 officials received praises from CA members who consequently approved their nominations.

Earlier in the day, Cordoba and Ople faced CA members to prove their competence for their positions. 

During Cordoba's hearing, Sen. Francis Tolentino lamented how COA reports were allegedly being weaponized to harass public officials.

“COA report should really be seen as a tool for good governance and not just a means or a weapon for harassment,” Tolentino said.

“It can be done, it should be done... that positive COA audit report should be coming out from your office as a tool for development not just a tool for harassment and proliferation of negativity especially among local chief executives,” he added. 

Cordoba served as commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission for over a decade before he was appointed as the country’s chief auditor by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in October replacing resigned COA chairperson Jose Calida.

Meanwhile, Ople breezed through the CA hearing as members lauded her dedication in her advocacy for migrant workers even before she was appointed by Marcos.

During their plenary session in the afternoon, the CA approved the appointments of Cordoba and Ople.

