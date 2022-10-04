Calida resigns as COA chair: Palace

Former Solicitor General Jose Calida answered questions from the media moments before the Martial Law oral arguments at the Supreme Court on January 29, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — Commission on Audit (COA) chairman Jose Calida has resigned from his post, a Palace official said Tuesday.

According to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted Calida's resignation.

Bersamin declined to answer when prodded about the reason Calida cited in his resignation letter.

Calida, who was Solicitor General under the Rodrigo Duterte administration, was among the 15 Marcos appointees bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

"Please be advised that the Chairperson was one of the officials whose appointment was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments," COA's public information office said in a statement following reports of Calida's resignation.

"Today, the President issued reappointment to 10 cabinet members, unfortunately, Chair Calida was not one of those reappointed."

The COA added that it would wait for Marcos' appointment of a new chairperson.

Calida graduated from Ateneo de Davao University in 1969. In 1973, he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and passed the bar exam the same year, according to the Office of the Solicitor General's website.

Before joining the Duterte administration, he served as justice undersecretary and executive director of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

—with a report from Adrian Ayalin

