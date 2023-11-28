President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte answer questions as they hold a press briefing as they lead the Brigada Eskwela launch at the V. Mapa Highschool in Manila on August 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Tuesday denied there were cracks in her "Uniteam" alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who recently said government was studying rejoining the International Criminal Court.

Duterte said she has not heard any comment from Marcos about their working relations.

"Wala naman. Ang Uniteam kasi, it was a tandem during the elections. Ngayon naman, trabaho namin is hindi na pangangampanya, trabaho namin is as President and Vice President," Duterte said in a chance interview.

"With regards to our working relations, wala akong narinig mula kay Pangulong Marcos na reklamo niya with regard to sa trabaho namin sa Department of Education, tuluy-tuloy lang yung trabaho," she added.

The President last week said authorities were looking into returning "under the fold of the ICC", which is investigating the drug war started by the Vice President's father former President Rodrigo Duterte and continued under Marcos.

The younger Duterte said she did "not want to speculate" on the motives of the House of Representatives, headed by Marcos' cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez, which is tackling resolutions urging government cooperation with the ICC.

"Iwan na lang namin yan sa mga tao na i-analyze," Duterte said.

However, the Vice President urged the public to be vigilant about developments in politics.

"Magmasid. Yung mga mahilig sa pulitika, magmasid sila. Hindi pa kasi talaga ngayon ang panahon ng pamumulitika dahil napakalayo pa ng 2025, and syempre mas malayo pa ang 2028," Duterte said.

"Kaya kung nakikita ninyo, yung mga ginagawa namin, trabaho lang sa Office of the Vice President and Department of Education, and kung meron mang atake, meron mang issue na lumalabas, we address it on a case to case basis," she added.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe earlier this month denied there was a rift in the administration's "UniTeam" after the alleged fallout of the Vice President and Romuladez.

The developments came after the lower chamber ousted 2 allies of Duterte from their deputy speakerships: former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab.

The 2 lawmakers failed to sign a resolution that upheld the "dignity, integrity and independence" of the House, as well as the speakership of Romualdez, after the elder Duterte lambasted the chamber for taking away his daughter's confidential funds.

DOJ STUDY

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it was carefully studying suggestions to rejoin the ICC.

“Kailangan pag-aralan natin lahat natin ng consequences. Ayaw natin na magmukha tayong balimbing,” said DOJ spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said.

“Kailangan natin maging deliberate para yung decision natin hindi makakaapekto sa ating state,” he said.

Vice President Sara Duterte appealed to the DOJ earlier this week to refrain from cooperating with the ICC.

The Vice President does not need to issue such an appeal, Clavano said.

“Hindi naman kailangan mag-request dahil hindi naman nagbago ang stance ng DOJ,” the official said.

“Sa ngayon, ito pa din po ang stand namin na walang jurisdiction ang ICC. Pero magiging bukas kami kung may nakikita tayong pagbabago sa polisiya,” he said.

“Pinag-aaralan lang po dahil may mga nagsalita sa Kongreso at trabaho naman namin makinig sa aming co-equal branch ng gobyerno,” he added.