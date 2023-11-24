President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meet government officials during the situational report on the 6.8 earthquake in General Santos City on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the Philippines was studying a possible return to the International Criminal Court, which is looking into the previous Duterte administration's war on drugs.

"Should we return under the fold of the ICC? So that is again under study. So we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are," Marcos told reporters.

The President was responding to media questions on House resolutions urging the government to cooperate with the ICC's investigation on the anti-narcotics campaign started by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 and continued under Marcos.

The House resolutions were "not unusual," said the President.

"They (lawmakers) are just expressing or manifesting the sense of the House that perhaps it is time to allow or to cooperate with the ICC investigations," Marcos said.

He said it was important to resolve questions on ICC's jurisdiction over the country.

The Philippines pulled out of the ICC in 2019, some three years before the drug war inquiry was resumed.

"If you are talking about the jurisdiction of the ICC especially since that we have withdrawn from the Rome Statute few years back, that brings into question whether or not this is actually possible," Marcos said.

But he reiterated that it was not right for foreign bodies to determine who should be investigated or arrested.

"Hindi naman siguro tama yun. Dapat Pilipino lang ang gumagawa niyan. May pulis naman tayo, may [National Bureau of Investigation] tayo, may [Department of Justice] tayo. Kaya nila ang trabahong yan, and that's really where the conflict is," he said.

The Marcos administration previously shunned the ICC probe, with the President himself saying that the court had "no jurisdiction" in the Philippines and its investigation was a "threat to our sovereignty."

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday urged House lawmakers to respect Marcos Jr.'s statement in July that the Philippines was "done talking with the ICC."

The House resolution urging cooperation with the ICC was tackled on first reading on Tuesday and referred to the Committee on Justice, which would then recommend a course of action to the whole House.

The development followed tensions between the Duterte family and the House led by Speaker Martin Romualdez over the 2024 budget.

Some 6,000 people were killed in police anti-drug operations during Duterte's term, official government figures show, but ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.

Opened in 2002, the ICC is the world's only permanent court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and aims to prosecute the worst abuses when national courts are unable or unwilling.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

