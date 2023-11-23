President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo, Manila on July 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday urged House lawmakers to respect President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s noncooperation policy on the International Criminal Court's investigation into the drug war of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

This comes after the chamber tackled a resolution urging the government to cooperate with the investigation.

The Vice President noted that Marcos in July said, "Any probe conducted by the ICC would be an intrusion into our internal matters, and a threat to our sovereignty… We are done talking with the ICC. Like what we have been saying from the beginning, we will not cooperate with them in any way, shape, or form."

"[W]e urge the House to respect the position of the President, who is the chief architect of our foreign policy," the younger Duterte said in a statement.

The House resolution urging the government's cooperation with the ICC was tackled on first reading on Tuesday and referred to the Committee on Justice.

The resolution's author, House Human Rights panel chair Bienvenido Abante Jr., said that cooperation with the ICC would be a chance to show that the Philippine justice system was working.

But the Vice President said allowing ICC prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes under the jurisdiction of local courts "is not only patently unconstitutional but effectively belittles and degrades our legal institutions."

"Huwag nating insultuhin at bigyan ng kahihiyan ang ating mga hukuman sa pamamagitan ng pagpapakita sa mundo na tayo ay naniniwala na mga dayuhan lang ang tanging may abilidad na magbigay ng katarungan at hustisya sa ating sariling bayan," she said.

(Let us not insult and embarrass our courts by showing the world that we believe that foreigners are the only ones who have the ability to give justice to our own country.)

Former president Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019, a year after the Hague-based tribunal began a preliminary probe into his narcotics crackdown.

At least 6,181 people were killed in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations, according to the latest official data released by the Philippine government.

ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.

The referral of the resolution to cooperate with the ICC followed tensions between the Duterte family House and the House led by Speaker Martin Romualdez over the 2024 budget.

House leaders recently squashed talk of impeaching Vice President Duterte over confidential funds, and the Speaker's cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stated he doesn't want her impeached.

Resolutions are referred to the appropriate committee for study. The panel then recommends a course of action to the whole House.