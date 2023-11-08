Halalan 2022 Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. along with running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio take the stage with members of UniTeam and local government officials during a campaign sortie in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur on February 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA (UPDATED) — House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe on Wednesday denied there is a rift in the administration's "UniTeam" amid the alleged fallout of 2 of its members.

"We still have the UniTeam. In fact, we are focused on trying to accomplish even more of what is needed from the House of Representatives so we can even transmit it earlier to the Senate so they can also pass important legislations," Dalipe said.

Dalipe also denied that the supposed rivalry of the Vice President Sara Duterte and Speaker Martin Romuladez has something to do with the 2028 presidential elections.

"As far as the House of Representatives is concerned, we are focused on trying to pass this legislation that would really help our country. So we're not thinking about 2028," Dalipe explained.

On Tuesday, the House ousted 2 allies of Duterte from their deputy speakerships: former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab.

According to Dalipe, Arroyo and Ungab were ousted from their deputy speakerships for not defending the House of Representatives from attacks from their ally, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He also explained that the two lawmakers' failure to sign a resolution the House passed last Monday in defense of the House from Duterte's attacks was taken by party leaders as a sign that they do not want to fight Duterte for the House.

"Ang tanong dito is kung di mo naman idedepensa ang institusyon o bakit ka pa andiyan sa posisyon eh lahat ng political parties nag agree dapat tumayo tayo." Dalipe told media.

"Pag 'di ka nagsalita, ang presumption is 'di mo suportado 'yung desisyon, 'yung collective decision ng majority. 'Yun ang naging interpretasyon. We have to make adjustments." Dalipe explained.

Dalipe also explained that all deputy speakers were consulted via group chat for their support on House Resolution 1414 and the two failed to indicate their support.

Earlier, House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro claimed that aspirations for higher political office have torn apart the administration's UniTeam.

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of the President and cousin of the Speaker, made clear where she stands.

"May loyalista kami dahil loyalista kami. Ako, gaya ng aking ama, ay matapat at naninindigan para sa mga tunay na kaibigan, sa hirap at sa mas mahirap, sa mabibilang na ligaya at sangkatutak na dusa," Marcos explained.

"Hindi lang dahil kaibigan ko si PRRD... higit lalo si Inday Sara, mga kaibigan ko sa pagpapaunlad ng bayan, pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at pakikipaglaban kontra sa pwersa ng kasamaang nagpapalaganap ng katiwalian, gutom at katrayduran," Marcos added.

At the same time, Marcos also slammed unnamed politicians she claimed are too busy with self promotion during the anniversary today of typhoon Yolanda.

"Kabastusan sa aral ng Yolanda ang pinagkakaabalahan ng mga pulitikong ginugutay-gutay ang bansa at ginagamit sa pagpapapogi at pagpapalapad ng papel," Marcos said.

