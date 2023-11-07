Then President Rodrigo Duterte, together with former President and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, attend former President Joseph Estrada's 80th birthday celebration on April 19, 2017. Toto Lozano, Malacanang Photo/file

HOUSE ALSO DEMOTES DAVAO CITY REP. UNGAB

MANILA (UPDATED) - The House of Representatives removed former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, a staunch ally former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, as deputy speaker.

Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab, another Duterte ally, was also demoted from his deputy speaker position.

The two failed to support a resolution that upheld the "dignity, integrity and independence" of the House, as well as the speakership of Martin Romualdez, after Duterte lambasted the lower chamber for taking away his daughter's confidential funds.

During the plenary session, the floor leader on duty, Cagayan 1st District Rep. Ramon Nolasco, Jr., made the successive twin motions that demoted both Arroyo and Ungab to mere congressmen.

House Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno approved the motion since no one objected.

The lower House elected Rep. Antonio "Tonypet" Albano as deputy speaker replacing Arroyo, and Rep. Yasser Balindong as deputy speaker replacing Ungab.

It was the second demotion for Arroyo since May, when she was first demoted from the Senior Deputy Speakership in favor of fellow Pampanga lawmaker Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales.

That demotion triggered the resignation of the younger Duterte from the Lakas-CMD which she used to chair.

Vice President Duterte and Arroyo have been allies since the elder Duterte's presidency, with the then Davao City mayor's endorsement seen as key to to Arroyo's speakership.

Ungab, meanwhile, is a long-time Duterte ally, having served as a city councilor to the elder Duterte when he was mayor.

Ungab, in a statement, said he accepts his ouster and thanked his supporters. He said he remains supportive of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"I accept the decision of the House Leadership to remove me from my position as Deputy Speaker. I have been in Congress long enough to understand the dynamics and interpersonal relations among its members," he said.

"Despite my removal, I remain supportive of this administration, believing in its program of government, as I have also helped in the campaign last year, in the belief that it can bring a better hope and future for the Filipino people," he added.

"I accept my fate without any rancor nor bitterness. I leave the deputy speakership’s position assured that I have performed my duties well, with the best intentions and great love for my country," Ungab said.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe explained that the House leadership decided to relieve the two of their positions.

"This decision stems from the fact that out of the nine deputy speakers, only Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab chose not to sign a pivotal House resolution sponsored by the entire leadership," Dalipe said.

"This particular resolution was of paramount importance, as it manifested the collective intention of the House leadership to rise in unison in defense of the institution," Dalipe added.

"This resolution was a response to certain quarters that have recently levied criticisms and scurrilous attacks against the House and its leadership," Dalipe also said.

Dalipe emphasized the importance of the unity and strength of the House and the importance of standing together as one cohesive body and that leadership positions come with certain responsibilities and expectations.

"By choosing not to sign the resolution, Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab have demonstrated that their perspectives differ from the collective stance of the leadership," Dalipe said.

"While their contributions to the House are appreciated and respected, the leadership believes that it is in the best interest of the House to have leaders who fully support and uphold the collective decisions and directions set forth by the leadership," Dalipe added.

Arroyo earlier reiterated her support for Romualdez' leadership despite not voting for the resolution.

