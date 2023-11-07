MANILA - Former President and now House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo maintains her support for House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

She was not present for the approval of a resolution that upheld the "integrity and dignity" of the House and support for the Speaker after former President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at the lower chamber for taking away Vice President Sara Duterte's confidential funds.

"I'm currently out of the country. However, as I always said, I continue to support the leadership of Speaker Romualdez." Arroyo said in a brief statement to media, when her office was asked why she was not a co-author of House Resolution 1414.

The House adopted HR 1414 on Monday, with Romualdez saying he is ready to fight for the House's decision to reallocate the confidential funds.