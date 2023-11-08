Arroyo assures admin of support after removal as deputy speaker

Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who was replaced as deputy speaker in a House vote on Tuesday, said that she accepts the development and remains supportive of the leadership of the lower chamber of Congress.

In a statement, she reiterated that she was abroad when House Resolution No. 1414 upholding the "integrity and dignity" of the House was signed.

"There is always intrigue in politics, often petty," the former president said.

"If some intriguers were able to convince Speaker (Ferdinand Martin) Romualdez of the falsehood that I do not support his leadership in the House, then there is nothing I can do."

Arroyo and Romualdez are top officials of the Lakas-CMD party, which rules the House.

ARROYO ASSURES SPEAKER OF SUPPORT

"[E]ven as an ordinary Congressman, I will remain true to my word to President (Ferdinand) Marcos Jr. — I will continue to support his preferred man for House Speaker, and that is Speaker Martin Romualdez," Arroyo said.

Arroyo released a statement of support for Romualdez on Tuesday, hours before the House voted to remove her and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers.

House Resolution No. 1414 was filed and adopted in response "to statements made that undermine the independence, integrity, and reputation of the institution."

Although not mentioned in the text, the House was reacting to statements — including referring to the lower chamber as rotten — made by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In her statement on Wednesday, Arroyo said that she has supported Romualdez and has "never taken or supported any action to remove Speaker Romualdez from his position."

Arroyo was replaced as senior deputy speaker earlier this year following rumors of a coup at the House.

In an interview on ANC's "Headstart", Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel called the replacement of the House's deputy speakers as a "normal proceeding" of the House leadership.

He said that members of the House leadership "must be aligned" and be supportive of "whatever route it takes in terms of politics and affairs in Congress."

Ungab said Tuesday that he accepts his removal from the leadership post and said he remains supportive of the Marcos Jr. administration.

"I have been in Congress long enough to understand the dynamics and interpersonal relations among its members," he said.

