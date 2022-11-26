Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Saturday backed the accusation of its officer that the Chinese coastguard "forcefully" seized parts of a rocket towed by a Filipino rubber boat near Pag-Asa Island last week.

"Kami sa AFP ay naniniwala na totoo at tama at accurate 'yung pagkakasalaysay ng ating kasundaluhan," Col. Medel Aguilar told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, referring to Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, a senior Filipino navy official who made the allegation.

Beijing denied the accusation, contending that the handover occurred after a "friendly consultation."



The said object was later identified as part of a recently launched rocket by China.

"Dapat na malaman ng lahat kung ano ba talaga ang totoong nangyari. Wala kaming isang dahilan para gumawa ng kuwento [o] magsinungaling ang ating kasundaluhan," Aguilar said.

"Ito pong pangyayaring ito ay bago."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he trusted the country's navy, saying: "If this is what they say happened, I can only believe that that is what happened."

"So we have to now ask the Chinese why is it that their account is so different, and it’s much more benign," the president added, as he signaled Tuesday the necessity for the Philippines to send China a note verbale regarding the alleged forcible seizure.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said the Philippines has already asked China to explain the incident.

In a separate interview Saturday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros characterized China's seizure as "stealing,"

"'Di ba parang pagnanakaw na iyon?" she said.

"Kung kaibigan ka, 'di mo kukunin ang pagmamay-ari ng kaibigan mo sa kanilang territory."

She also questioned the Chinese coast guard's presence in the Philippine waters.

"Ano'ng ginagawa ng Chinese coast guard sa katubigan natin sa Pag-asa Island? Na-recover na ng ating coast guard ang debris, ano ang karapatan nila na lumapit at putulin ang lubid?"

—TeleRadyo, Nov. 26, 2022

