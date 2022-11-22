PH needs to send note verbale to China over rocket part 'seizure': Marcos Jr.

The Philippines on Nov. 21, 2022 accused the Chinese coastguard of 'forcefully' seizing the previous day parts of a rocket fairing that landed in its waters, but Beijing insisted the handover took place after 'friendly consultation'. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard



MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Tuesday said it is necessary for the Philippines to send China a note verbale regarding the alleged forcible seizing by the latter's coast guard of a rocket debris recovered near Pag-asa Island by Filipino personnel over the weekend.

"Yes, I think that that’s what we need to do," Marcos said when asked about the proposed action, in a brief media interview in Pasay City.

The president noted that the issue has to be clarified due to conflicting accounts from the two parties, although he admits he trusts the Philippine Navy that used the term "forcible" in its report about Sunday's incident.

"The word 'forcibly' was used in the Philippine Navy report, and that was not the characterization in the report coming from China," Marcos said.

"Of course, I have complete trust in our navy. And if this is what they say happened, I can only believe that that is what happened. So we have to now ask the Chinese why is it that their account is so different, and it’s much more benign," he added.

"We will have to find a way to resolve this."

As "Asia Pacific is heating up", any miscalculation or misunderstanding may trigger a major conflict, warned Marcos.

"We don't want that to happen," he said.

Marcos said he is glad he will travel to China in early January, an opportunity for him to "work out" on these incidents.

"We want to have a mechanism na we have to find a way na hindi na mangyari yun, na wala na tayong mga incident na ganiyan," he said.

UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT

A senior Philippine Navy official on Monday accused the Chinese coastguard of "forcefully" seizing parts of a rocket fairing that was found near Pag-asa Island (International name: Thitu) in the West Philippine Sea, but Beijing insisted the handover took place after "friendly consultation".

China confirmed the object is part of a rocket that it recently launched.

A Chinese coastguard vessel "blocked" a Filipino rubber boat towing the object, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

The Chinese coast guard vessel then deployed an inflatable boat team which "forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the (Filipino) rubber boat", he said.

The object was then taken to the Chinese coastguard vessel as the Filipino personnel returned to their station, Carlos said.

No Filipino personnel were injured in the incident.

But China's foreign ministry denied "interception and seizing" had taken place.

"After friendly consultation on the spot, the Philippine side returned the floating object to the Chinese side," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference.

China has faced criticism for allowing parts of rockets to fall to Earth uncontrolled in the past.

In July, remnants from a Chinese rocket fell into the Sulu Sea in the Philippines, prompting leading US officials to chide Beijing for not sharing information about the potentially hazardous object's descent.

The latest incident happened hours before US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Philippines for a three-day official visit.

