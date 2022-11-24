Adaci Jr. is new Philippine Navy chief

MANILA - Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. assumed Thursday as the new Philippine Navy Flag Officer In Command.

Until Adaci's ascent, Navy vice commander Rear Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia served as the acting chief since Sept. 9.

Prior to his new post, Adaci was the commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao.

Adaci is the first Navy chief to serve a fixed term of three years as set by Republic Act No. 11709.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro is the guest of honor during the change-of-command ceremony at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila.

The AFP also announced the assumption on Wednesday of Maj. Gen. Arthur Cordura as its new Vice Chief of Staff.

He replaced Vice Admiral Rommel Anthony Reyes, the AFP Deputy Chief of Staff AFP, who held the post in acting capacity following the retirement of Lt. Gen Erickson Gloria in September.

Cordura is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990 and served in various staff and command functions in the Philippine Air Force.

“Your years of experience in the noble profession of arms, most notably as Vice Commander of the Philippine Air Force, has more than prepared you for this position," Bacarro said during the change-of-command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo.

“I am fully confident that you will continue to display passionate leadership in this position that entails a greater magnitude of responsibility and will give you the distinction as the first VCSAFP to serve for up to three years,” he added.

- report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

