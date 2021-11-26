MANILA - Megawide Construction Corp on Friday reiterated that it has adhered to applicable laws in the transformation and management of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

This, after the company said it has received information that warrants of arrest were issued against the directors of its subsidiary GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) linked to alleged violation of the Anti-Dummy Law.

Complaints against several officers of its Cebu airport project were earlier filed for allegedly allowing foreign nationals to manage and operate the airport in roles intended for Filipino citizens.

In a statement, Megawide said "This is a procedural step to acquire jurisdiction over the persons of the said Directors, and is being addressed with the posting of bail."

"This is the latest development in a long line of attempts to bring down Megawide's reputation and credibility that, will be recalled, began with its bid for the rehabilitation of NAIA," it added.

Megawide has been insisting that its officials have never breached any regulation.

"Megawide and GMR honor the trust of the Filipino public and have always done so in all its projects. We will diligently respond to this case in the proper fora and abide by the judicial process," it said.

Megawide's joint venture with India's GMR has transformed the Mactan-Cebu International Airport "through a firm adherence with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, particularly as both are widely-held publicly-listed companies," it said.

An earlier Rappler report said a Department of Justice order has indicted several officials for the said violations.

In April 2014, The Department of Transportation and the (Mactan – Cebu International Airport Authority) MCIAA awarded the P14.4 billion 25-year concession agreement to GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp, a consortium of Megawide Construction Corp and the GMR Group.

Megawide earlier said it would wait for the next administration before placing another bid to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Its original proponent status for the project was revoked last year.

